Nancy Byers
Chambersburg - Nancy Byers age 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville. Born December 28, 1938, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Harold E. and Hazel C. Sharar Raifsnider.
Nancy worked as a realtor for a number of years. She was a life member of Grand Point Church and a member of the DAR. She enjoyed singing in the group "Freedom Valley Chorus", crocheting, gardening, reading, leading the Women's Bible Study on Wednesday, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nancy also served the church as a Sunday school teacher and a mentor to many women. Her husband of 54 years, Jay D. Byers, Sr., whom she married June 22, 1957, preceded her in death on April 8, 2012.
Surviving are three children, Jay D. Byers, Jr., his wife, Tara, and their children, Jim Byers (wife Julie) and Andrew Byers (fiancé Erin Rose); Jerry E. Byers, his wife, Lisa, and their children, Rebecca Booz (husband Nathan), Brenton Byers, and Bryson Byers; and Beth A. Buffaloe, her husband, William, and their children, William Buffaloe Jr. (wife Jessica), Brittany Allweil (husband Ben), Brooke Ferrell (husband Mark), and Blake Buffaloe (wife Ailyssa); six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Grove (husband John) and Carol Brindle (husband Whitey), both of Chambersburg. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 AM at Grand Point Church, 2230 Grand Point Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastors Alan Mathna and Don Drury will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 7:00-9:00 PM at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her name be made to the Grand Point Church Building Fund, 2230 Grand Point Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Condolences and memories may be shared on Nancy's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019