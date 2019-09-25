Resources
Willoughby, OH - On 9/20/2019, Nancy H. Heil passed away in Willoughby, Ohio. Born Shirley "Nancy" Hartman on 12/12/1933 in Washington, PA to Herman and Helen (McGregor) Hartman, she graduated from Washington High School in 1950. Nancy earned a scholarship to Pennsylvania College for Women, now Chatham University, receiving a B.S. in chemistry in 1954. The following year she married William Lee (Bill) Heil.

They had two children while Bill served in Nuremberg Germany, and returned to settle in Franklin County, PA, where they had two more children. Nancy earned her Masters in Education from Shippensburg State University in 1973 and taught 6th grade. She was a voracious reader. Few knew that she raised a Brittany Spaniel show champion.

In 1977, she and Bill moved to State College, where Bill was Dentist for Penn State's Health Center and Athletic Department. Nancy held various part-time positions, and was Chair of the State College Republican Party.

Since 2018, she enjoyed life at Ohio Living's Breckenridge Village in Willoughby, Ohio.

She was predeceased by Bill in 1988, and her siblings Herb, Murray, Grace, and Ralph Hartman. She is survived by her children: Patty Heil of Greenbelt, MD; Amy Maley (Dan) of Macon, GA; Meg O'Keefe (Mark) of Cleveland Heights, OH; and Will Heil (Betsy) of Severn, MD. She is also survived by six grandchildren.

Burial in Saint Thomas Cemetary will be at a time convenient to the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Schlow Memorial Library in State College or The Flight 93 Memorial.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 25, 2019
