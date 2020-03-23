Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Fife
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. Fife


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy J. Fife Obituary
Nancy J. Fife

Chambersburg - Nancy J. Fife, 70, of Chambersburg, PA passed away March 22, 2020 at York Hospital. She was born on July 30, 1949 in Chambersburg to Harry and Mary (Hargelroad) Strock. She had been an executive assistant to the Vice President of T.B. Woods Co. She loved music and played the guitar and piano as well as other instruments. She loved Mustangs and going to car shows. She loved trains and going to the beach.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Darryl Fife and her three children: Lynette (Lynn) Osler of Fayetteville, PA, Daniel (husband of Holly) Ritchey of Hagerstown, MD and Renee (Alan) Ritchey of Chambersburg, PA. She is also survived by two step-children: Michelle Kauffman of Fayetteville, PA and Kristine Swartz of Chambersburg, PA. She has six grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. She is survived by four siblings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her previous husband, William Ritchey and three siblings.

In deference to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. At a later date there will be a memorial service in her honor. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with the services. Online condolences may be expressed at KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -