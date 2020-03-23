|
|
Nancy J. Fife
Chambersburg - Nancy J. Fife, 70, of Chambersburg, PA passed away March 22, 2020 at York Hospital. She was born on July 30, 1949 in Chambersburg to Harry and Mary (Hargelroad) Strock. She had been an executive assistant to the Vice President of T.B. Woods Co. She loved music and played the guitar and piano as well as other instruments. She loved Mustangs and going to car shows. She loved trains and going to the beach.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Darryl Fife and her three children: Lynette (Lynn) Osler of Fayetteville, PA, Daniel (husband of Holly) Ritchey of Hagerstown, MD and Renee (Alan) Ritchey of Chambersburg, PA. She is also survived by two step-children: Michelle Kauffman of Fayetteville, PA and Kristine Swartz of Chambersburg, PA. She has six grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. She is survived by four siblings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her previous husband, William Ritchey and three siblings.
In deference to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. At a later date there will be a memorial service in her honor. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with the services. Online condolences may be expressed at KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020