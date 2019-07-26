Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
1952 - 2019
Fayetteville - Nancy Irene Keefer, 67, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away July 25, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on February 22, 1952 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Donald and Dorothy (Melius) Keefer. She loved animals and helped to babysit her nieces and nephews. She loved Elvis Presley and his music. She has resided in Laurel Run Nursing Home in Fayetteville for the past eight years. Since she has been there she enjoyed playing bingo at the home.

She is survived by two sisters; Donna Zullinger of St. Thomas and Trina S. (wife of Bill) Wines of Chambersburg, and her four brothers; Brian (husband of Teresa) Keefer of St. Thomas, Dennis Keefer of Chambersburg, Terry (husband of Rhonda) Keefer of Chambersburg and Kevin Keefer of Chambersburg. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by an uncle Allen Melius. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Higgins and a brother, Wesley Keefer.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday July 29th at 1:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Pastor Mike Baumgardner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 26, 2019
