Nancy L. (Lynch) Hippensteel
Shippensburg - Nancy L. (Lynch) Hippensteel, 80, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Menno Haven, Chambersburg, due to respiratory failure. She was born on January 31, 1940, in Cleversburg, a daughter of the late William H. and Nellie F. (Helm) Lynch. Nancy married Barry R. Hippensteel on March 5, 1959. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2000. Nancy retired from the Beistle Company after twenty-five years of service. She was a member of the Durff-Kuhn V.F.W. Post #6168 Auxiliary in Shippensburg. Nancy loved playing cards and going to casinos. She is survived by her grandsons, Bobby Kugler and wife Sheila, Sam Kugler, and Chad Swartz and wife Stacy, all of Shippensburg; brother, Gerry Lynch of Shippensburg; her son-in-law whom she loved like a son, Mark Kugler and wife Diane of Shippensburg; great grandchildren, Alex Kugler and Austin, Sarah, Michael, and Aurora Swartz; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and spouse, Nancy was preceded in death by two daughters, Doris J. Lynch and Beth A. Kugler; four sisters; and five brothers. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor J.R. Wells will officiate. Interment will follow in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
