|
|
Nancy W.G. Karcher
Fayetteville, PA - Nancy W. G. Karcher, 79, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born Wednesday, January 17, 1940 in Long Beach, CA, she was a daughter of the late Richard E.H. and Evelyn Wallace Beattie Gingras.
Nancy was a graduate of the Annapolis Area Senior High School, and a graduate of Centenary College in Hackettstown, NJ. She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Shippensburg, where she was very active in church activities.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Victor Anthony Karcher, Sr., whom she married June 8, 1961; two sons, Victor Anthony (Sandra) Karcher, Jr., Grove City, and Richard T. (Tonya) Karcher, Shippensburg; one daughter, Susan N. (Thomas) Briggs, Shippensburg; one sister, Mary Shea, Stony Brook, NY; and five grandchildren, Cody J. Karcher, Christopher M. Karcher, Erin M. Karcher, Connor G. Briggs, and Matthew B. Briggs.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Shippensburg, with Mother Barbara A. Hutchinson, and Mother Betsy Ivey officiating. Burial will be private.
Nancy's family requests omission of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, ILL. 60611 or pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 5, 2019