Naomi (Negley) Hunsberger
Naomi (Negley) Hunsberger went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 5, 2020, at the age of 86. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the family she loved.
Naomi was the daughter of Clarence and Rhoda (Graybill) Negley of Lemasters, PA (both deceased) and the devoted wife of 65 years to Edward E. Hunsberger of St.Thomas, PA (deceased on January 5, 2020). She was the loving mother of Renee (Hunsberger) Shirk and Andrew Shirk and the adoring grandmother of their twins, Rachel and Jonathan Shirk, all of Watertown, CT.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Rhoda (Graybill) Negley and her nine siblings, David Negley, Elizabeth Negley, Rhoda (Negley) Gayman, John Negley, Ruth (Negley) Haldeman, Clarence Negley, Paul Negley, Bertha (Negley) Kenepp, and Dorcas (Negley) Sharar.
Naomi had a genuine love of life and laughter, as evidenced by her willingness to engage in the crazy antics of her grandchildren. She was an amazing mother and grandmother, a faithful and caring friend, a good listener, a dedicated prayer warrior, an avid reader and an enthusiastic gardener.
She was an active member of the Greencastle Church of the Brethren and a previous member of the Welsh Run Church of the Brethren, where she taught Bible School for 20 years and Sunday School for 10. Naomi was a dedicated employee of the J. Schoeneman Company, where she worked as a seamstress for over 42 years.
A private family burial will be held at Welsh Run Church of the Brethren and a memorial service for Naomi will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Greencastle Church of the Brethren Community and Global Outreach Fund.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020