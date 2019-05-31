|
|
Naomi M. Purvis
Chambersburg - Naomi M. Purvis, 87, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday evening, May 28, 2019. Born June 12, 1931 in Everett, PA, she was a daughter of the late Herman Prieto, Sr. and Leary Turner Prieto. Her beloved husband, Curtis Purvis, Jr., preceded her in death on November 11, 1996.
Naomi was a graduate of Everett High School. She was employed as an LPN at the Chambersburg Hospital for 41 years until her retirement in 1997. She was a member of Everett Church of the Brethren and attended Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Chambersburg. Naomi was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She enjoyed watching westerns, music, and growing roses and lily of the valley. She also loved children and babysat for many years.
She is survived by three daughters, Angela Marie Smith and husband Christopher of Chambersburg, Lilus Kay Purvis of Chambersburg, and Carla Purvis Dejoie and husband Bertel of New Orleans, LA; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her sister Hattie Marshall of Everett, PA. In addition to her parents and husband, Naomi was preceded in death by two siblings, Betty L. Prieto and James L. Prieto.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Chaplain Adam Leeper will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 31, 2019