Nathan H.C. Hawbaker
Chambersburg - Mr. Nathan H.C. Hawbaker, 70, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born June 16, 1950 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Harry S.G. and M. Elizabeth (Sollenberger) Hawbaker. He graduated from the Chambersburg Area Senior High School.
He and his wife of nearly 48 years, Mrs. Laura A. (DeVos) Hawbaker, were married December 16, 1972 in Chambersburg.
Mr. Hawbaker was employed as a truck driver for many years, retiring from Gabler Trucking Inc. in October 2018. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hunting, fishing with his grandchildren, and snow-shoeing. He was a member of the United Mennonite Church, where he served as a minister.
In addition to his wife he is survived by five children, Peter J. Hawbaker (Carol) of Fairbanks, AK, Rachel S. Martin (Richard) of Chambersburg, Mary E. Sinnott of Chambersburg, Michael A. Hawbaker of York, PA and Joseph D. Hawbaker of Cleveland, OH; six grandchildren, Peter, Rebekah, and Sebastian Martin, Kayla Sinnott, and Robert and Charley McDaniel; and two sisters, Martha J. Hawbaker of Chambersburg and Ruth A. Beam (Paul) of Ontario, Canada.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two siblings, Benjamin L. and Miriam A. Hawbaker.
Friends and family are welcome to a memorial gathering that will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Bear Valley Picnic Area. Burial will be private in Brechbill Cemetery, Chambersburg.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The American Red Cross for disaster relief.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com
