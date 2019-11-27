|
|
Neal Wright Longley
Shippensburg, PA - Neal Wright Longley, 92, of Shippensburg, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Neal was born Wednesday, April 13, 1927 in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of the late Edwin Leroy and Ora Anna Wright Longley.
He is survived by his loving sisters Geraldine Leatherman, Baltimore, MD, and Nancy L. Miller of Greenville, DE; nephews, Stanley Leatherman, Catonsville, MD, Neal Leatherman, Glenrock, PA, Jay Kearns, Scottsdale, AZ, and Duane L. Miller, Kennett Square, PA; and a cousin Linda Snyder, Chambersburg, PA. He was preceded in death by his sister Vera Kearns; nephews Ronald Kearns and Patrick Kearns; and nieces Sharon Donachy and Jamie Kearns. He was also preceded in death by Pearl Stine his special friend for over 30 years.
He enlisted in the Navy at the age of seventeen, serving in Guam during the Second World War as Seaman First Class. Upon his honorable discharge in 1946, he began a career as a bricklayer, and obtained master mason status which he held until his retirement.
As his friends and family always knew, Neal was a kind and caring person who regularly stayed in touch through small notes and brief phone calls of compassion and concern.
Neal loved to hunt at his Pennsylvania cabin in Upper Strasburg and tend to his garden of tomatoes and beans, but always put friends and family above all else. He was known as "everyone's grandfather." Neal was a special person who will be greatly missed.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with Pastor Barbara A. Servello officiating. Burial will be in Upper Strasburg Methodist Cemetery, with Military Honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223 Minutemen. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Neal Longley to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
Foundation.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.Foundation.org or mail a check payable to Dept. of PA , Veterans Assistance Fund, State HQ, 4002 Fenton Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17109-5943.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019