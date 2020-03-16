Services
Nellie Brookens Obituary
Vero Beach, FL - Nellie V. Reath Brookens, age 92, passed away at VNA Hospice House on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born on June 20, 1927, in Franklin County, Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of the late Charles and Stella Horn Reath.

Nellie met her future husband, Joe Brookens, as teenagers at an Auction in Chambersburg and they were married 1 1/2 years later. She worked as Seamstress for the Stanley Manufacturing Company for 20+ years. After her retirement, she and her husband would spend winters Sebastian, Florida until 1992 when they became permanent Florida Residents. She was a Member of Mount Pleasant United Brethren Church near Chambersburg. Mrs. Brookens enjoyed golfing and bowling (wining many trophies in both sports) and spending time with family and friends. She attended Sebastian United Methodist Church in Florida and spent many years working in the Church's Thrift Shop. Her grandsons were her greatest joy and she and Joe would spend countless hours with them. She was so happy and proud of her great- granddaughter who she was able to spend 6 years with.

Survivors include her daughter, Connie Sapienza (Anthony) of Vero Beach; grandsons, Joseph, Justin and Bradley Sapienza, and a great-granddaughter, Leah Sapienza. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Brookens, Jr. on October 17, 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 20, 2020, at Norland Cemetery. Rev. Garry Culler will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to VNA/Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
