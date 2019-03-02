Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Air Hill Brethren In Christ Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Air Hill Brethren In Christ Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Dangler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Dangler


1912 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nellie Dangler Obituary
Nellie Dangler

Chambersburg - Obituary for Nellie M. Dangler

Nellie M. Dangler, 106, of Chambersburg , Pennsylvania passed away February 27, 2019 at Menno Haven Nursing Home. She was born on September 11, 1912 in Chambersburg, , Pennsylvania to Clarence and Frances (Sollenberger) Clippinger. She had worked at H.J. Heinz Co. retiring in 1977. She attended Air Hill Brethren in Christ Church for 84 years prior to entering the nursing home.

She is survived by her three children: Ruth A. (wife of Earl) Zook, Lester E. (husband of Betty) Dangler of Chambersburg, and Roy J. (husband of Rita) Dangler of Chambersburg. She has eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin L. Dangler in 1967, a son, Robert in 2011, a grandson Curtis a great-grandson, Bryson, a brother, Wayne Clippinger and a sister, Mary Rotz.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Air Hill Brethren In Christ Church with Rev. John Melhorn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the funeral services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now