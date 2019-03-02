|
Nellie Dangler
Chambersburg - Obituary for Nellie M. Dangler
Nellie M. Dangler, 106, of Chambersburg , Pennsylvania passed away February 27, 2019 at Menno Haven Nursing Home. She was born on September 11, 1912 in Chambersburg, , Pennsylvania to Clarence and Frances (Sollenberger) Clippinger. She had worked at H.J. Heinz Co. retiring in 1977. She attended Air Hill Brethren in Christ Church for 84 years prior to entering the nursing home.
She is survived by her three children: Ruth A. (wife of Earl) Zook, Lester E. (husband of Betty) Dangler of Chambersburg, and Roy J. (husband of Rita) Dangler of Chambersburg. She has eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin L. Dangler in 1967, a son, Robert in 2011, a grandson Curtis a great-grandson, Bryson, a brother, Wayne Clippinger and a sister, Mary Rotz.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Air Hill Brethren In Christ Church with Rev. John Melhorn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the funeral services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 2, 2019