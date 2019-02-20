|
Nellie Mildred Ziemba
Chambersburg - Nellie Mildred Ziemba, 94, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday afternoon, February 18, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 10, 1924 in Upper Strasburg, she was a daughter of the late Harrison and Jessie Catherine Newman Mackey. A homemaker most of her life, Mrs. Ziemba had at one time been employed at the former Hershey Creamery and the Stanley Company in Chambersburg. She retired from Lurene Interiors in 1972. She attended the Chambersburg Bible Church and was a member of the Christian Women's Club and the Woodstock Homemakers. Her husband, Edward Albert Ziemba, preceded her in death in 2000.
Mrs. Ziemba is survived by her son, John G. Cappuccio and wife Hope of Chambersburg; three daughters, Emily A. Todd of Ridley Park, Katherine E. Batzell and husband Andrew of Philadelphia, and Karen E. Sanders of Philadelphia; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four sisters, Bertha Golden of Schenectady, NY, Esther Kissinger of Chambersburg, Naomi Hill of Roxbury, and Fannie Cook and husband Ben of Mechanicsburg. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis Mark Cappuccio and Michael Franklin Sanders; a great-granddaughter; four brothers, Brenton Mackey, Harry Hastings, Dick Mackey, and Frank Mackey; and three sisters, Mary Comp, Ethel Mackey, and Grace Clapsaddle.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Gary Yoder will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:30 AM Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or at michaeljfox.org.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 20, 2019