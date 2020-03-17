Services
Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
51 Asper Drive
Shippensburg, PA 17257
717-532-4100
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rowe Mennonite Church
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Rowe Mennonite Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Rowe Mennonite Church
754 Pinola Rd.
Shippensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelson Ocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelson Ocker


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelson Ocker Obituary
Nelson Ocker

Shippensburg - Nelson Ocker, age 62, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Chambersburg. He was born December 23, 1957 in Chambersburg, the son of the late John Ocker, Sr. and Janet (Reiff) Ocker.

Nelson was a member of Newburg Mennonite Church. Nelson worked as a farmer and in his spare time he enjoyed gardening and writing poems.

Nelson is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Janice (Hege) Ocker of Shippensburg. He is also survived by three sons, Randy (Diane) Ocker of South Carolina, Joel (Sarah) Ocker of Georgia and Caleb (Darla) Ocker of Ohio; three daughters, Jolene (Jared) Brougher of Chambersburg, Katie (Andrew) Groff of Lancaster and Katrina (Devin) Nolt of Ephrata; brother, John (Ruby) Ocker, Jr. of Chambersburg; two sisters, Donna (John) Diller and Sharon Ocker both of Chambersburg and 17 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two stillborn grandchildren, Jedrek Ocker and Cassidy Brougher.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 21 at Rowe Mennonite Church, 754 Pinola Rd., Shippensburg with Pastors Marvin Musser, Dan Mast, Allen Fleagle and Arlyn Ebersole officiating. A Viewing will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 20 at Rowe Mennonite Church and one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in Rowe Mennonite Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nelson's memory to Christian Aid Ministries, PO Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -