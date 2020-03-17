|
|
Nelson Ocker
Shippensburg - Nelson Ocker, age 62, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Chambersburg. He was born December 23, 1957 in Chambersburg, the son of the late John Ocker, Sr. and Janet (Reiff) Ocker.
Nelson was a member of Newburg Mennonite Church. Nelson worked as a farmer and in his spare time he enjoyed gardening and writing poems.
Nelson is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Janice (Hege) Ocker of Shippensburg. He is also survived by three sons, Randy (Diane) Ocker of South Carolina, Joel (Sarah) Ocker of Georgia and Caleb (Darla) Ocker of Ohio; three daughters, Jolene (Jared) Brougher of Chambersburg, Katie (Andrew) Groff of Lancaster and Katrina (Devin) Nolt of Ephrata; brother, John (Ruby) Ocker, Jr. of Chambersburg; two sisters, Donna (John) Diller and Sharon Ocker both of Chambersburg and 17 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two stillborn grandchildren, Jedrek Ocker and Cassidy Brougher.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 21 at Rowe Mennonite Church, 754 Pinola Rd., Shippensburg with Pastors Marvin Musser, Dan Mast, Allen Fleagle and Arlyn Ebersole officiating. A Viewing will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 20 at Rowe Mennonite Church and one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in Rowe Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nelson's memory to Christian Aid Ministries, PO Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020