Newton Stake
Chambersburg - Newton S. "Newt" Stake, 84, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away September 10, 2020 at Chambers Point Nursing Home with his loving and faithful wife by his side. He was born on December 27, 1935 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Newton and Mildred (Keller) Stake. He served in the United States Army, and the reserves for five years in the engineering department, and then worked and retired from Letterkenny Army Depot after 30 plus years where he had been a Budget Analyst. He is a member of Central Presbyterian Church.for more than sixty years, and was a member of Stephen Ministries of the church. He loved spending time with his granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Flora (Flo) Harman Stake, their daughter, Kimberly A. (wife of Michael) James of Williamsburg. He has three grandchildren; Cynthia Carter of Aylett, VA., Sarah Jacob of New York City, NY, and laura James of Williamsburg and a great-grandson John Easton Carter of Aylett, VA.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday Sept. 15th at 2:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Rev. Scott Bowerman officiating. Interment will follow in Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in Newt's name to Central Presbyterian Church, 40 L.W.W., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
.