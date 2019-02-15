|
|
Nicholas J. Saranzak
Chambersburg - Nicholas "Nick" Joseph Saranzak, age 57 of Chambersburg, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 9, 2019 due to a complicated medical history. He was born Friday, February 9, 1962 in Bristol, PA as the son of the Nicholas Saranzak and Josephine "JoAnn" Anita (Manzo) Page.
Nicholas graduated as a Chef from a vocational tech school near Bristol. He was employed by Sunset Restaurant for three years. He also worked as a maintenance man for the Falling Spring Presbyterian Church in Chambersburg. Nick found happiness in animals and collected various snakes and turtles. His favorite companion to spend time with is an African Grey named Lisa. Nick was known as a hard worker and got along with many people. He also collected vintage American coins. He is survived by his loving mother, "JoAnn" Page of Chambersburg, father, Nick J. Saranzak, Sr., of Langhorne, sister, Beverly Gazette of Chambersburg, nephews, Tony and Michael and niece, Jessica of Bucks County. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Saranzak and step-father, William Page.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 19 at Salvation Army Church, 159 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg with Major Leslie Walter officiating. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nick's name to Salvation Army, 159 Lincoln Way West,
Chambersburg, PA 17201. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 15, 2019