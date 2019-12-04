|
Nicholas T. Zervos
Fort Loudon - Nicholas T. Zervos' earthly journey ended on Sunday, November 24, 2019, when he joined the Lord, and his family and friends in Heaven. He was 75 years old.
Nicholas was born September 1, 1944, in the small village of Lefkimmi on the island of Corfu, Greece. He was the son of Theofilos Zervos and Ariadni Kotinas Zervos. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his twin brother, John, his older brother, Angelo, and his sisters, Theodora and Charikleia. He is survived by his wife, Jane Wineman Zervos, his sister Aphrodite Zervos and her husband Peter Carayannakis, his sisters-in-law Linda Wineman and Barbara Wineman and her husband, James Shearer, and his five nieces.
As a young Greek, he attended a three year program on tourism and hospitality in Thessaloniki, Greece. At age 16, he joined the Greek Merchant Marine where he worked with a variety of sailing vessels - freighters, tankers, and cruise ships. He worked with the Merchant Marine for approximately seven years, and his travels enabled him to see much of the world. Nicholas enlisted in the Royal Greek Navy in 1966 where he served two and a half years as a Petty Officer in charge of the Admiral's Quarters. On December 24, 1969 he married Jane Wineman, his wife of almost 50 years, whom he had met in 1962 while working on a cruise ship. He immigrated to the United States in March of 1970.
In the United States, he worked various jobs until 1971 when he was accepted into college by Shippensburg University. He majored in Spanish, French, and Geography and graduated in 1974 with a BA in Secondary Education. Nicholas graduated Summa Cum Laude and was chosen by his college professors as "Outstanding Foreign Language Student". He also belonged to Kappa Delta Pi, a National Honor Society. He later earned a Masters Degree in Public Administration. All these accomplishments showed his passion for learning, especially considering he arrived in the United States with only an 8th grade education. Upon graduation, he was employed by Chambersburg Area School District as a Spanish and French teacher at the high school. For 30 years, he served the district as a language teacher, retiring in 2004.
Nicholas remained a proud Greek who never forgot his roots. That, coupled with his desire to educate, led him to teach Greek as a Second Language. From 1974 to 2000, he taught Greek as a Second Language to the second generation of Greek children in the Harrisburg and Chambersburg areas. He devoted his after school time and Saturdays to this effort.
Nicholas' educational endeavors led him to membership in several academic organizations. He belonged to the Pennsylvania State Education Association and National Education Association. He was elected in 1983 to the Board of Directors of Fannett-Metal School District and served more than 20 years in this capacity. As a director he also belonged to the Franklin Learning Center Joint Operation Committee. He served on the Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 Board of Directors from 1992-2003, representing Fannett-Metal School District as well as Greencastle Antrim School District. He was the Unit's Board Secretary from 1994-1999.
Nicholas became a United States Citizen in 1973. He was proud of his citizenship and made it a point to never miss an election. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He belonged to the Loyal Order of Moose and to the Elk's Club. He was a member of the Path Valley Lions Club, serving at one time as President and serving also on their Board of Directors.
In his retirement, he enjoyed designing and planting flower gardens. Four of his beautiful gardens surround his home. He adored his eight house cats. He was an avid European soccer fan and never missed a Barcelona soccer match or a chance to see his favorite player, Lionel Messi. Nicholas was particularly interested in world events. He was philosophical and could tell many interesting stories of the history and development of numerous countries. His love of books, humanity, and his sense of humor left a mark on all those who knew him.
A private Greek service was conducted for the family by Father Michael of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held January 11, 2020, for family and friends at The Orchards, 1580 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg, PA from 11:30 AM to 4:30 PM. A meal will be served at approximately 12:00 PM. Meal reservations must be made at [email protected] or by phoning 717-816-9659 by Saturday, December 28, 2019. Following the meal, there will be a tribute to Nick and an opportunity for anyone who wishes to share memories.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1000 Yverdon Drive, Camp Hill, PA 17011, 717-763-7441. Also, donations can be made to the no kill animal facility, Animals in Distress, PO Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036, 610-966-9383 or online at animalsindistresspa.org. Please include your name and address on your donations.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com or sent to 10185 Wineman Road, Ft. Loudon, PA 17224 in care of Jane Zervos.
