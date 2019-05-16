|
|
Nicole M. Whitehead
Chambersburg, PA - Nicole M. Whitehead, age 40, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg hospital on Monday, May 13, 2019. Born September 27, 1978, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Jerry Howell and Suzanne Peters Foley.
Nicole was a 1997 graduate of CASHS. She worked in homecare for a number of years. Nicole enjoyed cooking, time with her family and friends, and watching basketball.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 12 years, Ronnell C. Whitehead; two daughters, Alayzia Howell of Chambersburg and Amarah Whitehead of Chambersburg; step daughter, Xianna Whitehead of Bethel, ME; two siblings, Chase C. Howell (wife Jill) of Chambersburg, PA and Cody Howell of Shippensburg, PA; her maternal grandmother Donna Peters; and her special friends, Beth Deneau Lopiccolo, Amy Schroeder, Kristin Johansen, and Shalonda Jones. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ralph A. Peters, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Dr. Meagan Boozer will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 16, 2019