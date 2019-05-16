Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole Whitehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole M. Whitehead


1978 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nicole M. Whitehead Obituary
Nicole M. Whitehead

Chambersburg, PA - Nicole M. Whitehead, age 40, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg hospital on Monday, May 13, 2019. Born September 27, 1978, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Jerry Howell and Suzanne Peters Foley.

Nicole was a 1997 graduate of CASHS. She worked in homecare for a number of years. Nicole enjoyed cooking, time with her family and friends, and watching basketball.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 12 years, Ronnell C. Whitehead; two daughters, Alayzia Howell of Chambersburg and Amarah Whitehead of Chambersburg; step daughter, Xianna Whitehead of Bethel, ME; two siblings, Chase C. Howell (wife Jill) of Chambersburg, PA and Cody Howell of Shippensburg, PA; her maternal grandmother Donna Peters; and her special friends, Beth Deneau Lopiccolo, Amy Schroeder, Kristin Johansen, and Shalonda Jones. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ralph A. Peters, Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Dr. Meagan Boozer will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now