Nicole Marie Courtney



Chambersburg - Nicole Marie Courtney, 37, passed unexpectedly on, Monday, August 3, 2020. Born Monday, January 3, 1983 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of Vicky Avard of St. Thomas, PA & Anthony Penwell of Rockwood, PA.



She attended Chambersburg Area High School.



Her beautiful smile, laughter, giving heart and loving personality will live on in the memories of those who loved her.



In addition to her parents, Nicole is survived by her 3 children, Malik Penwell, Brianna & Jaiyeisha Courtney, and 2 step-children Jayden & Legacy Courtney. Sister, Ashley Avard of Ann Arbor, MI; maternal grandparents, Robert & Martha Hart of Hagerstown, MD; aunt, uncles and many cousins.



A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the "Go Fund Me" account that has been set up in the Nicole's name.









