1/
Nicole Marie Courtney
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicole Marie Courtney

Chambersburg - Nicole Marie Courtney, 37, passed unexpectedly on, Monday, August 3, 2020. Born Monday, January 3, 1983 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of Vicky Avard of St. Thomas, PA & Anthony Penwell of Rockwood, PA.

She attended Chambersburg Area High School.

Her beautiful smile, laughter, giving heart and loving personality will live on in the memories of those who loved her.

In addition to her parents, Nicole is survived by her 3 children, Malik Penwell, Brianna & Jaiyeisha Courtney, and 2 step-children Jayden & Legacy Courtney. Sister, Ashley Avard of Ann Arbor, MI; maternal grandparents, Robert & Martha Hart of Hagerstown, MD; aunt, uncles and many cousins.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the "Go Fund Me" account that has been set up in the Nicole's name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved