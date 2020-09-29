Norma "Ruth" Bert
Chambersburg, PA - Mrs. Norma "Ruth" Bert, 85, of Chambersburg, PA passed into eternity Monday, September 28, 2020, joining her husband, James A. Bert who died September 11, 2017 and her youngest son, Chester S. Bert who died February 11, 2015.
Born July 1, 1935 in New Paris, Bedford County, PA she was the daughter of the late Norman and Irene (Burkett) Oldham.
Ruth was a long time member of Chambersburg Brethren in Christ Church. She spent most of her life working in various nursing homes as a housekeeper. Ruth was a devoted wife to Jim and a loving mother to Henry and Chester and a faithful sister to her siblings. During Chet's last few months in his fight against cancer she unselfishly cared for him. She also loved her three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren very much.
Mrs. Bert is survived by one son, Henry A. Bert (wife Joann) of Chambersburg, PA; three grandchildren, Heather Hipsley (husband Andrew) of Chambersburg, PA, Courtney Bert of St. Thomas, PA, and Sarah Bert of Chambersburg, PA; two great-grandchildren, Astrid and Andrew Hipsley; five sisters, Virginia Appleby, Dorothy Bert, Esther Musser, Ann Mae Zinn and Alice Branter; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, husband and son, she was preceded in death by and four sisters, Mary Appleby, Elizabeth Stoner, Catherine Smith and Betty Oldham.
Services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., in the Air Hill Brethren in Christ Church, 7041 Cumberland Highway, Chambersburg, PA 17202, with Mr. Kenneth Shannon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday afternoon in the church. Interment will follow in Air Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
