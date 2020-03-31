Services
1934 - 2020
Chambersburg - Norman C. Clawson, 85, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away March 22, 2020 at the Shook Home. He was born on December 28, 1934 in Clymer, Pennsylvania to Carl and Elsie (White) Clawson. He retired from Letterkenny Army Depot in 1990 where he had been an electrical engineer. He had served in the Air Force in the 50's. He enjoyed working on clocks and antique cars, gardening, camping, volunteering for Boy Scouts and umpiring for Little League. He volunteered at the Chambersburg Hospital for ten years and was an avid Penn State & Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He is a member of Fourth Street Church of the Brethren.

He is survived by his four children: Norma Cherry of Chambersburg, Nadine (wife of Fred) Lentz of Orange Park, FL., Marlin Clawson of Waynesboro, PA., and Nita (wife of Joseph) Brumfield of Chambersburg. He is survived by fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Merle Clawson of Cincinnati, Ohio and a sister, Mary Lee Tarner of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret Lesher Clawson in 2001 and two brothers.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held after the current health situation ends. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
