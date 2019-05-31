Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Lebeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman E. "Pink" Lebeau


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman E. "Pink" Lebeau Obituary
Norman E. "Pink" Lebeau

Chambersburg - Norman E. "Pink" Lebeau, 62, of Roxbury, PA, passed away Thursday morning, May 30, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 18, 1956 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Leo and Ruth Swanger Lebeau. He had worked for a number of years at the former Hennessey Products in Chambersburg. He was also employed by several local plumbers and worked as a carpenter and welder during his lifetime. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Elaine Eckenrode Lebeau; his step-children Laurie Devor (Bryan) of Roxbury and Keith Cisney (Rhonda) of Spartanburg, SC; six step-grandchildren; and nine step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Rodney L. Lebeau (Debra) of Orrstown and Frank Lebeau of Newburg; and a sister, Jean Toms (Denny) of Roxbury. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Robin Stake and Roxane Watson.

Services will be private. Interment will be in Amberson Union Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now