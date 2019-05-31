|
Norman E. "Pink" Lebeau
Chambersburg - Norman E. "Pink" Lebeau, 62, of Roxbury, PA, passed away Thursday morning, May 30, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 18, 1956 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Leo and Ruth Swanger Lebeau. He had worked for a number of years at the former Hennessey Products in Chambersburg. He was also employed by several local plumbers and worked as a carpenter and welder during his lifetime. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Elaine Eckenrode Lebeau; his step-children Laurie Devor (Bryan) of Roxbury and Keith Cisney (Rhonda) of Spartanburg, SC; six step-grandchildren; and nine step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Rodney L. Lebeau (Debra) of Orrstown and Frank Lebeau of Newburg; and a sister, Jean Toms (Denny) of Roxbury. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Robin Stake and Roxane Watson.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Amberson Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on May 31, 2019