Norman L. Montoy
Mr. Norman L. Montoy, 81, a retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class formerly of Capitol Hill Road, Waynesboro, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Martinsburg VA Center, Martinsburg, WV.
Born May 29, 1938 in California, PA, he was the son of the late Leon J. and Camelia (Remy) Montoy. He graduated from the California Area High School with the Class of 1956.
Mr. Montoy retired from the U.S. Army in May 1977 with 21 years of combined service from the NMCC/JCS The Pentagon. Mr. Montoy served tours in Vietnam, Laos, France and two in Germany, working in communications. He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard aboard the Coast Guard Cutters, CGC Chincoteague and the CGC Mistletoe. He was the recipient of a total of 18 different medals, 3 Joint Service Commendation, 2 Army Commendation, 5 Army Good Conduct, 1 U.S. Coast Guard Good Conduct, and various others.
He and his wife, the late Betty J. (Chimileski) Montoy, were married on March 22, 1958 at the First Presbyterian Church in California, PA. They moved to Capitol Hill Road, Waynesboro, in June 1975. Mrs. Montoy passed away November 22, 2015.
Mr. Montoy was a life member and Past Post Commander of the William Max McLaughlin V.F.W. Post #695, Waynesboro. He was also a life member of Military Order of the Cooties MAXII, Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, Waynesboro, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1758, Waynesboro and the Waynesboro Fish and Game Association.
He was a volunteer Boat Safety Instructor of the PA Fish and Boat Commission, past member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he was an instructor for boat safety and went on boat safety patrols at Raystown Lake and the Chesapeake Bay. He was also active as a Boy Scout for over 32 years, including 20 as a Scout Master and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and helping kids.
He is survived by three sons, Anthony F. Montoy of Waynesboro, Leon C. Montoy of Milford, DE, and Norman L. Montoy, II of Charlotte Hall, MD; one daughter, Norma J. Bard of Frederick, MD; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one son, James R. Montoy and one sister, Janis K. Montoy.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: William Max McLaughlin V.F.W. Post #695, 346 West Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Public Opinion from May 1 to May 2, 2020