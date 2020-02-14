|
Norman Wilson, Jr.
Chambersburg - Norman Wilson, Jr.,88, of Chambersburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Menno Haven Chambers Pointe in Chambersburg. Born May 17, 1931 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of the late Norman Wilson, Sr. and Helen Turner Wilson.
Norman was a 1949 graduate of McKinley High School in Washington, D.C. Norman then enlisted in the United States Navy, where he honorably served for 12 years total between the Navy and the Navy Reserves. He worked for 40 years in the insurance business, most recently for McDowell Insurance Agency in Chambersburg. He was a longtime member of the Greenwood Hills Gospel Chapel. He served for 39 years on the board of directors for the Greenwood Hills Bible Conference and on the board of directors for the Salvation Army in Chambersburg for a number of years. Norman was an avid fisherman and loved going out on the boat, as well as gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Wilson, whom he married on October 23, 1954; his children, Jeff Wilson of Enola, PA, and Claire Brosius and husband Eric, of Needham, MA; one grandson, Sam Brosius of Cincinnati, OH; and one sister, Margaret Wilson, of FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Joanna Chaplin.
A memorial service for Norman will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Greenwood Hills Gospel Chapel, 7062 Lincoln Way E., Fayetteville, PA 17222. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greenwood Hills Bible Conference and Camps at the above address.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020