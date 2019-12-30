|
Oscar L. Ehrhart
Chambersburg - Oscar L. Ehrhart, age 97, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on December 26, 2019 at Magnolias of Chambersburg. Born September 4, 1922 in St. Thomas, PA, he was the son of the late Chrissey O. and Mary E. Shatzer Ehrhart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Ehrhart, who passed away on September 11, 1985.
A proud United States Navy Veteran, Oscar honorably served from 1941 to 1948. Following his military service, he worked at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, then at Fairchild Aircraft in Hagerstown, MD, before settling in for 30 years at the Waynesboro Post Office where he worked as a custodian, before retiring in 1984. He was a member of the Club of Greencastle, PA and the Detrich-Brechbill American Legion Post 612 in St. Thomas, PA. Oscar liked to stay busy outdoors. He was a skilled arborist and always maintained a well-manicured lawn and yard. He will be fondly remembered as a good story teller.
Surviving are his step children Richard Shoemaker and Connie Mathias; as well as many loving step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Oscar was the last surviving of his siblings. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his step-son, Donald Shoemaker.
A graveside service with military honors rendered by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 Honor Guard will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Residential Home, Health, and Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway Suite 110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019