Pamela Drenchko
Fayetteville - Pamela Y. Drenchko, 61 of Chambersburg passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born February 16, 1958 in Smyrna, Tennessee, the daughter of the late David L. and Mary E. (Groves) Cessna. She was a 1976 graduate of Kubasaki High School in Okinawa Japan. During her high school years, she was a cheerleader and ran track. Pam and her husband Joe spent 15 years as caretakers at " Pammie's Playhouse" in their home daycare center, where she enjoyed all of the children. Pam was so close to several of them she became their second mother. In 2001, together with her husband Joe, she became the owner/operator of Route 30 Auto Repair. Joe and Pam were married on February 28, 1993 and enjoyed 26 years together. She loved flowers, gardening, arts, crafts, making dream catchers, and working with children. Pam was a fun, happy, loving and selfless person. She was a wonderful sister and wife. Life made her happy!
In addition to her husband Joe, she is survived by: a brother, Anthony Cessna, niece, Tanya Detwiler, great nephew Anthony Detwiler; sister, Sheila Cessna Clark (William), nephew, William Clark Jr, great niece Sidney Clark; brother, Christopher Cessna, niece Brittany Cessna Micklash (Anthony), great nieces Addison and Brianna Cessna; sister, Heidi Cessna Wierman, niece Malia Giro and nephew Jonathon Wierman.
The service will be held 10:00a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Sellers Funeral Home with Deacon Richard Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in Corpus Christi Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 Pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the , https://donate3.cancer.org/ or the Over the Rainbow Child Advocacy Center, 1461South Main Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019