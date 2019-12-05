Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Chambersburg - Pamela Joy Tice Miller, 63, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 2, 2019 at Menno Haven Nursing Home. She was born on August 26, 1956 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Samuel and Margy (Garland) Tice. She graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1974 and Maryland Medical Secretarial School in 1976. She had worked for General Electric Company and the Shook Home as a secretary prior to her disability.

She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her cousins, Sandy Garlock of McConnellsburg, Karen Runk of McConnellsburg, Stanley Doyle of Florida, her Aunt Ruth Tice Gorgas of Manassas, VA. and her aunts three children: Jay and Mark Gorgas and Laura Killen.

A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday Nov. 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Chaplain Brenda Doyle officiating. Interment will follow in Norland Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
