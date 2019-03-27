Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
Chambersburg , PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
Chambersburg , PA
Pamellia Erickson Obituary
Pamellia Erickson

Chambersburg - Pamellia G. Erickson, 104, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1914 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Arthur and Fannie M. (Sollenberger) Garnes. She was a long time member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and a graduate of Wilson College. Pam taught for 28 years at the Sr. High School in Chambersburg in addition to being the Head of the History Dept. She was an avid reader and Bridge Player. She also enjoyed needlework. Surviving is her son, Vaughn (Joyce); grandson, David (LeAnn); granddaughter, Susann (Gary) Palmercheck; five grandchildren and one great grandson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Erickson and one child, Karl. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Chambersburg with the Rev. Dr. Aaron Smith officiating. Assisting will be the Rev. Ruth Smith. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 431 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17201 and/or the Chambersburg Area School District Foundation, https://www.casdonline.org/foundation. Arrangements are entrusted to the William F. Sellers Funeral Home.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 27, 2019
