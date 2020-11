Parker Starr, Jr.Shippensburg - Parker Starr, Jr., the infant son of Parker, Sr. and Kelsey Starr, of Shippensburg passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home. Parker was born, Monday, July 20, 2020.Left to grieve this loss, in addition to his parents, maternal grandfather, Andy and his wife, Kim Monn and maternal grandmother, Lori Monn, paternal grandmother, Jenn Starr; maternal great-grandparents, Kim and Craig McMullen; paternal great-grandparents, Marteena Starr and Bob Starr, Jr.; paternal great-grandfather, Rick Truett; two great-great-paternal grandmothers, Joanne Starr and Bonnie Renfrew; as well as, four aunts, Kylee and her husband, Patric Fogelsonger, Christina Kerley, Ashley Kerley, Michelle Kerley and uncle, Josh Pringle and great-uncle, John Starr.Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Private Services are at the discretion of the family. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com