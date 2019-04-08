|
|
Pasquale Antonucci
Chambersburg - Pasquale "Pat" Antonucci, 53, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 11, 1966 in Gioia Sannitica, Caserta, Italy, he was the son of Francessco and Giovannina Antonucci of Hamden, CT.
Pat was a graduate of Hamden High School. He was employed as a prepress operator at Phoenix Color and also the owner/operator of Pat and Son's Lawn Care. He enjoyed fixing up muscle cars and building hot rods. He also loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Pat is survived by his wife of 34 years, Deborah A. Sibley Antonucci, whom he married on September 21, 1985 three children, Pasquale Antonucci, Jr. and wife Kelly, William "Bill" Antonucci, and Joanna Antonucci, all of Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Pasquale Antonucci III, and Alyssa Antonucci; two siblings, Ralph Antonucci and Maria Thomas and husband James; one niece; and three nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Very Reverend Luis R. Rodrigues, V.F. will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Corpus Christi Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 8, 2019