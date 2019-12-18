|
Patricia A. Furry
Chambersburg - Patricia A. Klopp Furry, 80, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services in Chambersburg. She was a daughter of the late Joseph W. and Anna Margaret Gorman Watson.
A homemaker most of her life, Pat was a member of the Fayetteville Pentecostal Church of God where she was a primary Sunday School teacher. She served as the greeter coordinator at Christian Life Church. She enjoyed puzzle books, adult coloring books, singing, watching Hallmark movies, making fudge, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by five daughters, Barbara Socie of Altoona, Susan Rogers of Chambersburg, Penny Bussard (Terry) of St. Thomas, Julie Gordon (Walter) of Chambersburg, and Gloria Carbaugh (Todd) of York; three sons, Ronald Furry, Jr., (Mary) of New Jersey, James M. Furry (Rebecca) of New Franklin, and Randy Furry (Brenda) of Williamsport, MD; eighteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and her sister, Yvonne Pool (James) of Fayetteville. Along with her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald D. Furry, Sr., who passed away on March 10, 2006.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Fayetteville Pentecostal Church of God, 5276 Treher Rd., Fayetteville, PA, where Pastor Stacy Geeseman and Pastor Steve Barnett will officiate. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019