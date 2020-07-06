Patricia A. Hammond
Chambersburg -
Patricia A. Hammond, age 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Born February 4, 1937 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Alice (Hay) Argenbright. She was a longtime member of the Grandpoint Church in Chambersburg. She enjoyed sewing, camping and loved cats.
Surviving are her children, Melinda Hollar and husband Mark, of Chambersburg, and Michael Gelsinger and wife Christine of Shippensburg; three grandsons, Matthew, Mitchell and Micah Hollar; and one brother Joseph "Steve" Argenbright of Fayetteville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Hammond, who passed away on April 21, 2009, and numerous siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, with Pastor Don Drury officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
