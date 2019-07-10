Services
Patricia A. Johnson

Chambersburg - Patricia A. Johnson, 77, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home. Born May 12, 1942 in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Charles Albert and Mary Helena Rudolph Henry. She retired from D.L. Martin Manufacturing in Mercersburg. Her husband, William Johnson, preceded her in death on February 11, 2009.

She is survived by three children, Lester Abbott, Jr. of York, PA, Matthew Abbott (Joann) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Sabrina Smith (Adam) of Chambersburg; five grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; and her sister, Mary Williams of Florida. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Albert Henry, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at New Cathedral Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. Pastor Phil Nace will officiate.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on July 10, 2019
