|
|
Patricia A. Johnson
Chambersburg - Patricia A. Johnson went home to be with the Lord on February 12, 2020. She was born October 8, 1934 in Chambersburg, PA. She is the daughter of the late Lois and George Mountcastle and Levantia "Peg" and Harrison Peyton. She graduated in 1954 from Chambersburg Senior High School and attended Saint Joseph's School of Nursing, Wilson College and Penn State, Mt. Alto. Patricia was a member of Unity In Christ Church where she served on the Local Missionary Board and as an Usher. Her work included: Operating Room Tech, US postal service clerk and secretary. She retired from Letterkenny Army Depot in 1996. She is survived by her husband Daniel Johnson Sr.; three sons: Daniel Jr., Damon and Durant; four grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and one sister, Lois (Donald) Waters. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Clara M. DeCoursey. The Funeral service will be held 12p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Sellers Funeral Home with the Rev. Lois Waters officiating. There will be a visitation from 11 to 12 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020