Patricia "Pat" Adams
Patricia "Pat" Adams

Chambersburg - Patricia M. "Pat" (Hockenberry) Adams, 78, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 1, 1942 in Harrisburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Alice (Stout) Hockenberry.

Pat was employed as a cashier at the County Market Store, Chambersburg as well as at the Blue Chip Market, Quincy, PA. She retired in 2005 from the Moose Lodge, Chambersburg after several years working in the kitchen.

She was a member of AARP and the Women of the Moose Chapter 1128 obtaining her Academy of Friendship Degree. Pat enjoyed flowers, cooking, watching Westerns and the Food Network Channel, adult coloring books and crocheting. Over the years she crocheted many hats, scarves and blankets that were donated.

She is survived by her companion of 22 years, Daniel "Danny" Poe; six children, Gary Parsons, Raymond Parsons, David Parsons, Betty Sweeney, Anna Harper and Mary Gordon; five siblings, Floyd Hockenberry, Joanne Ott, Florence Waren, Shirley Runyon and Beverly Carbaugh; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by three siblings, Leroy Hockenberry, Sr., Emigene Kelly and Dorothy Bowman.

Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201 with Pastor Terry Ulrich officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral Tuesday morning in the funeral home. CDC social distancing and mask guidelines will be in place.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
13
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
