Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Patricia Ann Bevard


Troutman, NC - Patricia Ann Bevard, 80, of Troutman, NC died on May 5th at CMC NE Medical Center, from a brief illness, while surrounded by her family.

She was born June 28, 1938, in Washington, DC, to Julius Carlyle and Maxwell Catherine Hutchinson, and is survived by two sisters, Judy and Jeanne. She left us after 20 years of lakeside living with her beloved husband Paul of 57 years. She was cherished by her 3 children, Michelle (Shelly), Mark, and Dawn, and their spouses Greg, Susan, Sam, and eight grandchildren- Nick, Ally, Chris, Jorden, Corey, Jesse, Jack, and Joe. "BB" as she was known to her family and close friends, spent her days quilting for her family and the children of Brenner's Children Hospital, visiting with her family, finding new projects for "Bug" to make or redo at their beautiful home on Lake Norman, and documenting family memories of time spent together in her vast collection of photo albums. "BB" will be missed by many, as her friends and family extend from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and beyond.

The family will celebrate her life at their home on Saturday, May 11, from 1-4 pm.

In lieu of any flowers, donations may be sent in Pat Bevard's honor to Brenner Children's Pediatric Hem/Onc, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Bevard family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 8, 2019
