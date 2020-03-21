|
|
Patricia Ann Craig
Shippensburg - Patricia Ann Craig, 75, life-long resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on January 1, 1945, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Charles Eber and Helen (Carper) Gipe and married Charles Lester Craig on October 24, 1964. He preceded her in death on October 9, 2015. Patricia was a homemaker throughout her life, although in her younger years worked at the former Hoffman Mills, Hallmark Store, and Kmart. She was a member of the Messiah United Methodist Church and the Durff-Kuhn V.F.W. Post #6168 Ladies Auxiliary. In her free time, Patricia enjoyed playing bingo, bird watching, and camping. She was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. The most important thing to Patricia was being able to spend time with her large family and care for Jake, her German Shepherd. She is survived by her four children, Charles P. Craig and wife Kelly, Clinton L. Craig and fiancé Diane Hershey, Chad L. Craig and wife Lisa, all of Shippensburg, and Cynthia McAllen and companion Dirk Starliper of Fannettsburg; nine grandchildren, Shayla Darr, Dillan Craig, Colleen Hampton, Harry Hampton, Brittany Wileman, Colby Craig, Breanna McAllen, Nichole McAllen, and Sadie McAllen; seven great grandchildren, Ryland Darr, Lindsey Parks, Brantley Darr, Alexis Wileman, Aubree Wileman, Jase Wileman, and Carson Craig; three sisters, Helen Miller, Josephine Henry, and Constance Gipe; one brother, Richard Gipe; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by five sisters, Shirley Lindsay, Doris "Kate" Heberling, Juanita Burkett, Betty Exline, and Joann Duncan; and one brother, Patrick Gipe. As a result of concerns regarding the recent COVID-19 pandemic, a private family-only viewing and funeral service will be held at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor J.R. Wells will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Durff-Kuhn V.F.W. Post #6168 Ladies Auxiliary. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
