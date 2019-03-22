Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Upton Community Center
Patricia Ann (Patterson) DeVos

Chambersburg - Pat went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Chambersburg, PA on April 13, 1960. She was the daughter of Marvin A. Patterson (wife Miriam) and Donna M. Watson, whom preceded her in death.

Before becoming ill she was self-employed. She attended Chambersburg Area Schools and was a graduate of Head Hunters Cosmetology School.

She is survived by her loving husband Peter A. DeVos, twin sons, Joshua P. DeVos and Cody A. DeVos (companion Ashley Butt), two grandchildren, Gabriel M. DeVos and Lucy M. DeVos, three sisters, Debra R. Kauffman (husband Michael), Cynthia A. Pogue (husband Terry), Tina K. Holesa, three brothers, Randall M. Patterson (wife Paula), John Flagle, and David Watson. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Tressa Huber and Virginia Zimmerman. Also many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service for Pat will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Upton Community Center at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 22, 2019
