Patricia Ann Shatzer
Patricia Ann Shatzer

Chambersburg - Patricia Ann Shatzer, 79, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 20, 1940 in Shippensburg, she was the daughter of the late David and Pauline Kosher Karper.

Patricia was a 1958 graduate of Shippensburg High School. She spent most of her life making a home for her family. She attended Chambersburg Bible Church and enjoyed teaching the Bible.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rodney I. Shatzer, whom she married on February 26, 1961; two children, Karen McRae of Shippensburg and Robert Shatzer and wife Glenda of Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Emily Shatzer of Chambersburg and Kelsey McRae of Shippensburg; and one great grandson, Aden Cleary. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, David E. Karper.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Chambersburg Bible Church, 810 Orchard Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Rev. Matt Robinson will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
