|
|
Patricia Barnes
Greencastle - Patricia Ann Barnes, age 76, of Greencastle, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg. She was born Saturday, November 14, 1942 in Frederick, MD as the daughter of the late Harry Wilson Smith and Rosalie Biddinger.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Private Memorial Services will be held at 12 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257, with Pastor Levy Bruce officiating. A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. To view a full obituary or to express online condolences, please visit us at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 17, 2019