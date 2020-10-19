Patricia D. Garvin
Chambersburg - Patricia D. Garvin, 85, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 5, 1935 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Edwin B. and Bertha S. (Horn) Douglas.
Patricia was a 1953 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. Early in her life she was employed at Frank Gayman Chevrolet and later as office manager at the doctor's office of Rahauser, Vankirk, Barton and Davis until her retirement. She then returned from retirement to work at Chambersburg Gastroenterology Associates. Patricia was a member of Solomon's United Church of Christ where she had taught children's Sunday School and played the piano. She was a member of Kittatinny Historical Society and enjoyed going on their bus trips. She also enjoyed traveling with the F&M Trust Go Club. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her true joy in life.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Earl W. Garvin, Jr., whom she married on April 2, 1955; two children, Cindy Holmquist and husband Aldo, and Edwin Garvin, both of Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Benjamin Holmquist and wife Emily, and Sarah Holmquist and fiancé Benjamin Overcash, both of Chambersburg; four great grandchildren, Sullivan Overcash, Evelynne Holmquist, Brechtlee Holmquist and McClellan Overcash; her sister, Nancy Swartz of Orrstown; her sister-in-law Delores Gilbert of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Grindstone Hill Cemetery. Rev. Peter Emig will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. At Patricia's request there are to be no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Solomon's United Church of Christ, 1594 Swamp Fox Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202, the New Franklin Ruritan Club, 2500 New Franklin Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company, 3444 Wayne Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.