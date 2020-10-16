Patricia J. Alexander
Chambersburg - Patricia J. Alexander, 73, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Chambersburg. Born December 27, 1946 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Betty Jane Herdman Shaffer. She was a 1965 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. A homemaker most of her life, Patricia had at one time been employed at the Chambersburg Hospital, the former Stanley Company, and at TB Woods Sons, Inc. She was an active member of the Chambersburg Bible Church and the Upper Strasburg Bible Church. When her daughter was in school she had been active with the PTA at Summitview Elementary School in Waynesboro. She loved reading and enjoyed baking and watching British comedies.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Carl B. Alexander, whom she married November 14, 1966; her daughter, Christine Kauffman (Mark) of Fayetteville; granddaughter Brienne Chute (Michael) of Chambersburg; her brother, Thomas Shaffer (Joan) of Chambersburg; two sisters, Judy Ritchey (Joe) of Chambersburg and Lisa Dennis (Terry) of Orbisonia; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
An outdoor funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Dwight Munson, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Upper Strasburg Bible Church, 9578 Upper Strasburg Road, Upper Strasburg, PA 17265.
