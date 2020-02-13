|
|
Patricia J. Spidel
Chambersburg -
Patricia J. Spidel, 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born February 15, 1934, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ralph H. and Zoa E. Martin Johnston.
Patricia was a 1952 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. She spent most of her life making a home for her family. Patricia was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Chambersburg. She served as a volunteer at the Chambersburg Hospital for 47 years, she had taught Sunday school for 50 years, Bible Release for a number of years, Handicamp for disabled children at Camp Joy-El, and was active in the Gideon's Auxiliary. Most notably, Mrs. Spidel was a Prayer Warrior. She loved to cook, bake, and make "Her Famous" fudge, pies, and sticky buns from scratch. She also enjoyed singing.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Carl L. Spidel, whom she married on July 20, 1952; three children, Jeffrey Spidel and wife, Vickie of St. Thomas, Steven and wife, Brenda of Greencastle, and Pamela John and husband, Harold "Pete" of Chambersburg; 11 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and five siblings, Delores St. Clair (husband Harold), Peggy Shearer, Ralph "Jim" Johnston, Connie Abbott, and Bonnie Byers (husband William). In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by three sisters, June Foreman, Edna Tarner, and Zoa Rae Johnston.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Garry Kipe will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Sunday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020