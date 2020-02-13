Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Spidel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Spidel


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. Spidel Obituary
Patricia J. Spidel

Chambersburg -

Patricia J. Spidel, 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born February 15, 1934, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ralph H. and Zoa E. Martin Johnston.

Patricia was a 1952 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. She spent most of her life making a home for her family. Patricia was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Chambersburg. She served as a volunteer at the Chambersburg Hospital for 47 years, she had taught Sunday school for 50 years, Bible Release for a number of years, Handicamp for disabled children at Camp Joy-El, and was active in the Gideon's Auxiliary. Most notably, Mrs. Spidel was a Prayer Warrior. She loved to cook, bake, and make "Her Famous" fudge, pies, and sticky buns from scratch. She also enjoyed singing.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Carl L. Spidel, whom she married on July 20, 1952; three children, Jeffrey Spidel and wife, Vickie of St. Thomas, Steven and wife, Brenda of Greencastle, and Pamela John and husband, Harold "Pete" of Chambersburg; 11 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and five siblings, Delores St. Clair (husband Harold), Peggy Shearer, Ralph "Jim" Johnston, Connie Abbott, and Bonnie Byers (husband William). In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by three sisters, June Foreman, Edna Tarner, and Zoa Rae Johnston.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Garry Kipe will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Sunday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -