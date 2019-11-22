|
Patricia L. Scott
Shippensburg - Patricia L. Scott, age 78, of Shippensburg, formerly of North Huntington, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at her son's home. She was born Friday, March 7, 1941 in Connellsville, the daughter of the late Eugene C. and Betty J. (Ohler) Murray.
Pat graduated from Munhall High School in 1960. She was a member of Harrison City United Methodist Church. Pat was a fabulous baker and candy maker. She also enjoyed crocheting, plastic canvas crafts and pottery.
Her husband, of 52 years, Kenneth C. Scott, Sr. passed away Feb. 12, 2012. She is survived by three sons, Kenneth C. and wife Cheryl Scott, Jr. of Shippensburg, Richard A. and wife Rosemary Scott of Chester, VA
Wayne A. and husband Stephen Scott of Acworth, GA, six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, one sister, Judith A. Viboch of Homestead, PA and one brother, Neil Murray of Irwin, PA. She was preceded in death by one sister, Thelma I. Ashcroft and one brother, Ronald Murray.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, November 26 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg with Rev. Daniel Cluck officiating.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019