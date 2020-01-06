|
Patricia Lee Palmer
Chambersburg, PA - Patricia Lee Palmer, age 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. Born March 23, 1941, in War, WV, she was the daughter of the late Thomas L. White and Nina M. Runyon White.
Mrs. Palmer worked as a seamstress for the former Connie's Sportswear in Waynesboro and more recently as a cook for the TravelCenters of America Plaza in Greencastle until her retirement in 2008. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, mowing her lawn, gardening, her grandchildren, and her dogs. She was a member of the ladies auxiliary of the VFW Post 1599 and American Legion Post 46; she was also a member of the Women of the Moose all in Chambersburg, PA.
Surviving are three children, Rodney "Dean" Bishop, Jr. of State Line, PA, Daniel Bishop (wife Betty J.) of Greencastle, PA, and Tonyia Eichelberger (husband Christopher) of Chambersburg, PA; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one brother, William "Bill" White, Sr. (wife Virginia) of Greencastle, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald H. Palmer, whom she married on August 15, 1978; a son, Gerald "Steven" Bishop in 2014 and three siblings, Clarence White, Phyllis Kauffman, and JoAnn Strausner.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2019, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor Murray B. Stevens will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , 2951 Whiteford Rd, York, PA 17402. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020