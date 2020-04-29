Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Murawski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Louise Campbell Murawski


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Louise Campbell Murawski Obituary
Patricia Louise Campbell Murawski

Fayetteville - Patricia Murawski, 89, formerly of Mt. Carmel and Elysburg, PA, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living. Born July 21, 1930, in Mt. Carmel, PA, she was the youngest child of the late Joseph V. and Mary M. (McClitis - sp. Mikolaitis) Campbell. Patricia, known to friends as "Soupy", graduated from Mount Carmel Catholic High School in 1949. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, and enjoyed daily mass at the Carmelite Monastery. Pat had a wicked sense of humor, an incredible laugh, loved art, music, singing, and would (sometimes) admit she wasn't the best cook. Once married to Leonard C. Murawski on February 14, 1955, she was primarily a housewife, mother, and doting grandmother. Family was always her priority, and she cared for those she loved when they were sick: during her mother's last years when she herself was as a young woman/wife/mother, when her sisters' struggled with their sicknesses, and during her husband's long, final illness. A diehard, life-long Democrat, she never missed voting in an election, ever, and was disappointed in 2016 when a woman was not elected President. Her over-the-top, community-award-winning Christmas decorating would commence the day after Thanksgiving. She was proud and, at times vain, loved a good pair of shoes and a beautiful suit. Her grandchildren brought her joy and were a source of pride and bragging rights. She found solace in church, cursed like a sailor, volunteered, and donated when she could. As she grew older, she listened far more than she talked. She loved and was loved. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia F. Cambri, Chambersburg, PA and Mary Jo Murawski, Forest Grove, OR; son-in-law, Marc Demarest, Forest Grove, OR; grandson, Adam Yeager (and fiancée, Jennifer Wineke), Philadelphia, PA; granddaughter, Bryn Yeager (and fiancé, James Walters), Cremorne, NSW, Australia; grandson, Iain Demarest, and step-grandson, Henry Demarest, both of Forest Grove, OR; brother-in-law, Stephen Murawski (and wife, the former, Patricia Strike), Harrisburg, PA; along with numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Len, and her siblings, Mary McDonald, Dorothy Garvey, Esther Poklemba, and Joseph V. Campbell II. Services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name, Patricia Louise Murawski, to the Brain Support Network. They are a non-profit organization dedicated to brain research: P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 or https://www.brainsupportnetwork.org/donate/. In addition, now more than ever, Pat would ask that you consider writing a note of support and gratitude to any of the brave doctors, nurses, caregivers or first responders at the frontline of this pandemic. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Sellers Funeral Home
Download Now