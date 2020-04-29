|
|
Patricia Louise Campbell Murawski
Fayetteville - Patricia Murawski, 89, formerly of Mt. Carmel and Elysburg, PA, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living. Born July 21, 1930, in Mt. Carmel, PA, she was the youngest child of the late Joseph V. and Mary M. (McClitis - sp. Mikolaitis) Campbell. Patricia, known to friends as "Soupy", graduated from Mount Carmel Catholic High School in 1949. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, and enjoyed daily mass at the Carmelite Monastery. Pat had a wicked sense of humor, an incredible laugh, loved art, music, singing, and would (sometimes) admit she wasn't the best cook. Once married to Leonard C. Murawski on February 14, 1955, she was primarily a housewife, mother, and doting grandmother. Family was always her priority, and she cared for those she loved when they were sick: during her mother's last years when she herself was as a young woman/wife/mother, when her sisters' struggled with their sicknesses, and during her husband's long, final illness. A diehard, life-long Democrat, she never missed voting in an election, ever, and was disappointed in 2016 when a woman was not elected President. Her over-the-top, community-award-winning Christmas decorating would commence the day after Thanksgiving. She was proud and, at times vain, loved a good pair of shoes and a beautiful suit. Her grandchildren brought her joy and were a source of pride and bragging rights. She found solace in church, cursed like a sailor, volunteered, and donated when she could. As she grew older, she listened far more than she talked. She loved and was loved. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia F. Cambri, Chambersburg, PA and Mary Jo Murawski, Forest Grove, OR; son-in-law, Marc Demarest, Forest Grove, OR; grandson, Adam Yeager (and fiancée, Jennifer Wineke), Philadelphia, PA; granddaughter, Bryn Yeager (and fiancé, James Walters), Cremorne, NSW, Australia; grandson, Iain Demarest, and step-grandson, Henry Demarest, both of Forest Grove, OR; brother-in-law, Stephen Murawski (and wife, the former, Patricia Strike), Harrisburg, PA; along with numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Len, and her siblings, Mary McDonald, Dorothy Garvey, Esther Poklemba, and Joseph V. Campbell II. Services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name, Patricia Louise Murawski, to the Brain Support Network. They are a non-profit organization dedicated to brain research: P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 or https://www.brainsupportnetwork.org/donate/. In addition, now more than ever, Pat would ask that you consider writing a note of support and gratitude to any of the brave doctors, nurses, caregivers or first responders at the frontline of this pandemic. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 29, 2020