Patricia Stumbaugh
Chambersburg - Patricia Zimmerman Stumbaugh, 87, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Shook Home. Born July 20, 1932, in Englewood, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Elizabeth Graham Zimmerman Peterson.
Mrs. Stumbaugh was a graduate of Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC and the former Western Maryland College. She earned a Master's Degree in Elementary Education and another in Administration. She worked as a first and second grade teacher and teaching principal for 40 years at several schools in the Chambersburg Area School District until her retirement. Mrs. Stumbaugh was a member of King Street United Brethren Church, where she taught Sunday School for 30 years, the D.A.R, Kittatinny Historical Society, Daughters of 1812, the Salvation Army, Franklin County Farm Women, Meals on Wheels, A.A.R.P., and BPW of PA. She also was a 35 year member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher's Sorority, served on the board at Habitat for Humanity and president of the Stoufferstown Burial Association.
She is survived by her children, Vicki S. Stern (husband Lewis) of Chambersburg, PA and John L. Stumbaugh III (wife Lisa) of Shippensburg, PA; three grandchildren, Amanda J. Stern of Chambersburg, PA; Abigail G. Yoder (husband Shawn) of London, OH; and Lauren M. Stumbaugh of Shippensburg, PA; two great grandchildren, Cassandra and Malachi Yoder; and a sister, Elizabeth Babcock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Stumbaugh, Jr. and a brother, Charles Zimmerman. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Ron Cook will officiate. Interment will follow in Stoufferstown Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Salvation Army of Chambersburg, PA, 159 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to the The Shook Home & Quarters at the Shook, 55 South Second Street. Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020