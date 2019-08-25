Services
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Doylesburg United Methodist Church
Doylesburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Wilhelm Day


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Wilhelm Day Obituary
Patricia Wilhelm Day

Dry Run - Our mother, Patricia Muriel (Wilhelm) Day, formerly of Dry Run, PA., was born in Baltimore, MD on November 10, 1931 and died on August 12, 2019 in the comfort and home of her daughter Leslie. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilson Keller Day, her parents, Rose and Horace Wilhelm and her brother, Tommy Wilhelm. There are many lives she touched and deeply impacted which are left to remember her. Immediate family includes; son W. Keller Day Jr. and daughter-in-law, Leslie Overmyer-Day, of Dunkirk, MD; son Stuart Gill Day of Dry Run, PA; daughter Patricia Leslie Day Poran, and son-in-law, David Poran, of Front Royal, VA; son Marshall Andrew Day and daughter-in-law, Tressia Day, of Spring Run, PA; and daughter Amelia Stacey Day Runk, of Dry Run, PA. The seven grandchildren who will miss her deeply are: Brad Day, Megan Day, Sarah Day, Kelsey Day, Camron Day, Becky Runk, and Halie Day. She is also survived by three great grandchildren: Ava and Ahneeya Day, and Barrett Hill. A Memorial Service for Patsy will be held on September 21, 2019 at the Doylesburg United Methodist Church in Doylesburg, PA. Visitation and service will start at 11am. Condolences can be made at maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now