|
|
Patricia Wilhelm Day
Dry Run - Our mother, Patricia Muriel (Wilhelm) Day, formerly of Dry Run, PA., was born in Baltimore, MD on November 10, 1931 and died on August 12, 2019 in the comfort and home of her daughter Leslie. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilson Keller Day, her parents, Rose and Horace Wilhelm and her brother, Tommy Wilhelm. There are many lives she touched and deeply impacted which are left to remember her. Immediate family includes; son W. Keller Day Jr. and daughter-in-law, Leslie Overmyer-Day, of Dunkirk, MD; son Stuart Gill Day of Dry Run, PA; daughter Patricia Leslie Day Poran, and son-in-law, David Poran, of Front Royal, VA; son Marshall Andrew Day and daughter-in-law, Tressia Day, of Spring Run, PA; and daughter Amelia Stacey Day Runk, of Dry Run, PA. The seven grandchildren who will miss her deeply are: Brad Day, Megan Day, Sarah Day, Kelsey Day, Camron Day, Becky Runk, and Halie Day. She is also survived by three great grandchildren: Ava and Ahneeya Day, and Barrett Hill. A Memorial Service for Patsy will be held on September 21, 2019 at the Doylesburg United Methodist Church in Doylesburg, PA. Visitation and service will start at 11am. Condolences can be made at maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 25, 2019