Patsy Dillow
Chambersburg - Patsy J. Dillow, 81, of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly, April 28, 2019 at her home.
Born November 7, 1937 at Hagerstown Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Helen Cline Bricker.
Patsy was a homemaker. She enjoyed puzzles, reading and daffodils.
Surviving family include sons, Jeffrey Gorman of Fayetteville, and Richard (Robin) Dillow of Chambersburg, daughters, Sheila (Danny) Timmons of St. Thomas, Teresa Staley of Virginia Beach, and Lisa Sleichter of Chambersburg. Eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, three siblings, Roberta Scott and Dennis Bricker both of Waynesboro, and Robert Bricker of Hagerstown.
Services for Patsy will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on May 1, 2019