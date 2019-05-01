Services
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Dillow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Dillow


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patsy Dillow Obituary
Patsy Dillow

Chambersburg - Patsy J. Dillow, 81, of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly, April 28, 2019 at her home.

Born November 7, 1937 at Hagerstown Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Helen Cline Bricker.

Patsy was a homemaker. She enjoyed puzzles, reading and daffodils.

Surviving family include sons, Jeffrey Gorman of Fayetteville, and Richard (Robin) Dillow of Chambersburg, daughters, Sheila (Danny) Timmons of St. Thomas, Teresa Staley of Virginia Beach, and Lisa Sleichter of Chambersburg. Eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, three siblings, Roberta Scott and Dennis Bricker both of Waynesboro, and Robert Bricker of Hagerstown.

Services for Patsy will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now