Patsy G. Saber
Chambersburg - Patsy Marie "Pat" (Gabler) Saber, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the Penn Hall Nursing Center. Born in Chambersburg on September 4th, 1937, Pat will be greeted in heaven by her husband Gerald L. "Jerry" Saber, whom she married in 1958, her parents, Harold C. and Eleanor J. (Schaff) Gabler, Sr., and her brother, Harold C. Gabler Jr. and his wife, Joanne, all formerly of Sunnybrook Farm, Chambersburg, PA.
Pat graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1955 and Harrisburg Polyclinic Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. Pat began her nursing career at the Chambersburg Hospital as an operating room nurse, which was the beginning of a life of caregiving both in and out of the hospital. She is survived by her four children: Christine Mayer of Shippensburg, Timothy (Shelley) Saber of Chambersburg, Daniel (Samantha) Saber of Pawleys Island, SC, and Laura (John) Egnaczyk of Leonardtown, MD; eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She is also survived by her brother, P. Thomas (Linda) Gabler, many nieces and nephews, and a host of lifelong friends.
Pat enjoyed time spent with her grandkids, who were so fortunate to grow up with "Gramma" on the farm enjoying the animals, playing in the Falling Spring creek, learning to drive the Gator and sharing family holidays and gatherings. Pat was a lifelong member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Chambersburg. She was an avid quilter and knitter, crafting many handmade quilts for family and newly baptized babies at church, hats and mittens for the Church's annual mitten tree, and over 3,300 baby hats for the Chambersburg Hospital nursery. Pat leaves behind her great joy for family and community, her sense of humor and her quiet spirit of strength.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM in St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Ave., Chambersburg PA 17201. Pastor John Kratz will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Paul United Methodist Church, "Raise the Roof" fund at above address, or to the Menno Haven Capital Campaign 2011 Scotland Ave. Chambersburg, PA 17201 or at mennohaven.org/about-us/give. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Condolences may be expressed on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 13, 2019